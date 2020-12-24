Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD faces two key hurdles en-route $1900

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD's path of least resistance appears north, $1900 eyed

Gold (XAU/USD) continues to probe the upper band of Thursday's trading range so far, as the $1900 barrier remains in sight amid a favorable technical setup in the near-term.

As observed in the hourly chart, gold sits comfortably above all the major hourly moving averages (HMA), as of writing.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD faces two key hurdles en-route $1900 – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is holding the higher amidst persistent downbeat mood seen around the US dollar, as the optimism over an imminent Brexit deal dents greenback's safe-haven appeal. Additionally, expectations of a US stimulus deal continue to bode well for the metal, as markets ignored President Donald Trump's call to amend a $900bn covid relief bill.

Pre-Christmas light trading is likely to persist, which could exaggerate the price movements. How is gold positioned on the charts?

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD holds steady near $1875 amid weaker USD, lacks follow-through

Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the mid-European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The commodity was last seen hovering around the $1875-76 region, a modest 0.10% gains for the day.

The precious metal edged higher for the second consecutive session on Thursday and added to the previous day's modest gains from the $1855 region, or weekly lows. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by the prevalent US dollar selling bias, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity.