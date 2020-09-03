Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD faces an uphill task on road to recovery

Gold Price Forecast: Sell the XAU/USD bounce ahead of ISM Services PMI?

Gold (XAU/USD) sold-off aggressively amid the ongoing broad-based US dollar comeback on Wednesday and finished the day at $1942, having booked a 1.5% loss. The US dollar extended its profit-taking rally after upbeat US Factory Orders bolstered the optimism over the improved economic recovery, triggered by stronger US ISM Manufacturing PMI. Further, the sell-off in the euro on the European Central Bank’s (ECB) jawboning the exchange rate value also aided the recovery in the dollar from two-year troughs. Additionally, Wall Street’s record-breaking rally on US fiscal stimulus hopes and economic optimism also weighed on the safe-haven gold.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to face an uphill task on road to recovery – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is reversing Wednesday’s 1.5% slump, triggered by a broad-based US dollar comeback. The correction in the greenback from two-year lows came in on the back of stronger US ISM Manufacturing PMI and Factory Orders data while markets ignored the downbeat ADP jobs report.

Attention now turns towards Thursday’s US Jobless Claims and Friday’s critical US Non-Farm Payrolls data for a clear direction in the prices. In the meantime, ‘buy the dips’ trading will remain in play, as the dovish Fed narrative will continue to remain supportive of the yieldless gold. Let’s look at the key technical levels for trading the yellow metal in the day ahead.

