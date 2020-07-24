Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD eyes two key hurdles ahead of $1921.17

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes two key hurdles ahead of $1921.17

Gold (XAU/USD) has stalled its five-day upsurge, entering a phase of consolidation before the next leg higher. The buyers have the life-time at $1921.17 on their radar but a break above the 1900 level is critical for the further upside.

So far this Friday’s Asian trading, the persistent weakness in the US dollar across its main peers, in the wake of the renewed concerns over the US economic recovery, stimulus stand-off and fresh lockdowns in the country, continues to keep the buying interest intact in the yellow metal. The US dollar index meanders near 22-month lows of 94.57, posting small losses, at the press time.

Gold rises above JPY 200,000 for first since 1980

Gold prices have crossed above JPY 200,000 for the first time since 1980. At press time, XAU/JPY is trading at 200,900, having hit a high of 202,852 on Thursday. Prices are up 3.6% on a week-to-date basis and nearly 22% on a year-to-date basis. Japanese Yen gold prices came within 1.2% of January 1980's record top on Thursday, according to bullionvault.com.

