Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD eyes test of 21DMA in $1840s

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fades recovery moves below $1,850, awaits fresh clues
Gold eases from the top of an immediate $10 trading range while declining to $1,837 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal took a U-turn from the lowest since December 01 the previous day as the US dollar stepped back after refreshing the one-month high. However, holiday in the US markets and a light calendar elsewhere keeps the bullion prices in a tight range ahead of important events.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.02
|Today Daily Change
|0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|1.25
|Today daily open
|24.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.06
|Daily SMA50
|24.92
|Daily SMA100
|24.97
|Daily SMA200
|22.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.8
|Previous Daily Low
|24.58
|Previous Weekly High
|25.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.34
|Previous Monthly High
|27.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.68
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes test of 21DMA in $1840s
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have thus far failed to push convincingly back into the $1840s on Monday, though in fairness the metal is sharply up from Asia Pacific session lows just above $1800; shortly after the reopening of Monday trade in Asia, a mini-flash crash appears to have taken place, offering gold bulls a great opportunity to get long the precious metal as low as $1803. At present, the precious metal trades just below the $1840 mark, up roughly 0.7% or just over $12 on the day, as trade volumes drop off as European traders head for the exit and no US participants on account of US markets being closed for Martin Luthar King Junior Day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
