Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD eyes additional upside ahead of US President Biden’s speech

Gold: Near-term bulls and bears battle on the horizontal resistance around $1,740

Stocks in London, Paris and Frankfurt opened tentatively higher after fresh records on Wall Street and a decent handover from Asia. The Dow Jones rose 464.28 points, or 1.5%, to notch a new record closing high at 32,297.02, after House Democrats passed Joe Biden’s $1.9bn Covid relief package. Stimulus cheques are coming and there is a realisation that a lot of this cash will go straight into stocks, as well as being spent on goods and things that drive company earnings. Relative calm in bond markets is helping to boost sentiment in stocks – US futures are trading higher. Gains in Europe were a little muted however as trading progressed in the first half hour, perhaps on some caution ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later today.

Yesterday’s 10-year Treasury auction was a little soft but not enough to really worry the market. There was enough demand to let the yield on the US 10-year retreat a little. 10s are back under 1.5%, the lowest since March 4th and the 2s10s spread at 1.34% from a high of 1.47% earlier this month. Read more...

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes additional upside ahead of US President Biden’s speech

Gold (XAU/USD) added to Tuesday’s corrective rally and settled above $1725 on Wednesday, as the retreat in the Treasury yields picked up pace after the benign US CPI report eased fears about the overheating of the economy. The headline inflation increased 1.7% last month after rising 1.4% in January while the core figure softened to 1.3% YoY in February. US stocks surged amid the upbeat market mood and weighed on the safe-haven demand for the dollar, offering further support to gold prices. The metal showed little to no reaction to the highly anticipated 10-year bond auction, as it turned out to be a non-event.

Gold prices are stabilizing at higher levels so far this Thursday, as the bulls seem to gather pace for the next leg higher, despite the firmer risk tone. Markets cheer the US Congressional passing of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package. Read more...

Gold: A high for the week is expected

Gold longs at 1685/80 now offered 50 points profit as we hit the next target of 1730& look for a test of strong resistance at 1740/45. A high for the week is expectedhere. TAKE PROFIT & WAIT FOR THE NEXT SIGNAL. A break above 1750 is a buysignal targeting 1760/65.

Holding strong resistance at 1740/45 targets 1730 & perhaps as far as strong supportat 1720/16. A buying opportunity at 1685/80 with stops below 1670. A break lowerhowever targets the 500 day & 100 week moving average at 1650/45. Read more...