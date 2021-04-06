Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD eyes a break above critical $1736 barrier to unleash further upside

Gold Price Analysis: $1750 to cap the upside attempts in XAU/USD – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is edging higher in Tuesday’s trading so far, benefiting from falling Treasury yields and tepid risk tone. Markets appear to have turned risk-averse, re-assessing their bets on faster US economic recovery amid a potential hike in tax rates while covid restrictions in Europe also dampen the mood.

However, a recovery in the US dollar amid the worsening of the risk sentiment could limit the gains in the metal. Gold fell on Monday after stronger US economic data triggered a fresh record rally in Wall Street indices, which dulled the attractiveness of the traditional safe haven.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes a break above critical $1736 barrier to unleash further upside

Gold (XAU/USD) is bracing for another leg to the upside, as the bulls look to extend the recovery from three-week troughs of $1677. The weakness in the US dollar and Treasury yields continues to lend support to the XAU bulls. However, the improved market mood on the economic optimism plays could likely play a spoilsport.

From a near-term technical perspective, gold is locked in range so far this Tuesday, as observed on the four-hour chart.

