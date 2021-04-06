Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD eyes a break above critical $1736 barrier to unleash further upside

Gold Price Analysis: $1750 to cap the upside attempts in XAU/USD – Confluence Detector
Gold (XAU/USD) is edging higher in Tuesday’s trading so far, benefiting from falling Treasury yields and tepid risk tone. Markets appear to have turned risk-averse, re-assessing their bets on faster US economic recovery amid a potential hike in tax rates while covid restrictions in Europe also dampen the mood.
However, a recovery in the US dollar amid the worsening of the risk sentiment could limit the gains in the metal. Gold fell on Monday after stronger US economic data triggered a fresh record rally in Wall Street indices, which dulled the attractiveness of the traditional safe haven.
Gold (XAU/USD) is bracing for another leg to the upside, as the bulls look to extend the recovery from three-week troughs of $1677. The weakness in the US dollar and Treasury yields continues to lend support to the XAU bulls. However, the improved market mood on the economic optimism plays could likely play a spoilsport.
From a near-term technical perspective, gold is locked in range so far this Tuesday, as observed on the four-hour chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
