Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD eyes 10-day SMA hurdle

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates close to Tuesday highs around $1815

Gold (XAU/USD) turned south in Wednesday’s Asian trading, having failed to find acceptance above the $1815 barrier. The XAU bulls take a breather, as markets pause after the overnight risk rally, offering some temporary reprieve to the US dollar.

The greenback licks its wound after slumping to over two-year lows against its main peers amid a return of risk appetite after the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held fiscal stimulus talks since the election.

Read more ...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1810.2
Today Daily Change -4.31
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 1814.51
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1859.5
Daily SMA50 1881.1
Daily SMA100 1910.09
Daily SMA200 1800.64
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1817.37
Previous Daily Low 1775.52
Previous Weekly High 1876.14
Previous Weekly Low 1774.4
Previous Monthly High 1965.58
Previous Monthly Low 1764.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1801.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1791.51
Daily Pivot Point S1 1787.56
Daily Pivot Point S2 1760.62
Daily Pivot Point S3 1745.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 1829.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 1844.32
Daily Pivot Point R3 1871.26

 

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes 10-day SMA hurdle

Gold is currently trading largely unchanged on the day near $1,814 per ounce. The yellow metal could test and possibly break above the descending 10-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1,819, as Monday's bullish marubozu candle shows buyers have regained control. 

A bullish marubozu occurs when buyers control the price action from the opening bell to the closing bell. More substantial gains often follow the candlestick pattern. 

Read more ...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD plunges below 1.34 on Brexit concerns

GBP/USD plunges below 1.34 on Brexit concerns

GBP/USD trades below 1.34 after the EU's Barnier said that a Brexit deal hangs in the balance and that three issues remain open. Earlier, the currency pair jumped as the UK approved a coronavirus vaccine.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD rises amid vaccine optimism, despite Biden's China comments

EUR/USD rises amid vaccine optimism, despite Biden's China comments

EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.2050 as the UK approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and as US lawmakers consider a stimulus package. President-elect Biden's cautious approach to China is countering the enthusiasm. ADP's jobs figures are eyed.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD eyes $1850 amid bull pennant breakout on 1H chart

XAU/USD eyes $1850 amid bull pennant breakout on 1H chart

Gold’s recovery from five-month lows of $1765 gains further traction on Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the earlier critical support now resistance at $1850.

Gold news

Forex Today: Dollar licks its wounds as Biden cools on China, vaccine, stimulus and data eyed

Forex Today: Dollar licks its wounds as Biden cools on China, vaccine, stimulus and data eyed

The US dollar is marginally bouncing as President-elect Joe Biden wants to keep tariffs on China unchanged at first. The UK's approval of a coronavirus vaccine helps sustain an upbeat mood. ADP's jobs figures, Fed Chair Powell's testimony, fiscal stimulus, and Brexit are all eyed. 

Read more

Extra week of Black Friday!

Extra week of Black Friday!

Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures