Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD eyes 10-day SMA hurdle

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates close to Tuesday highs around $1815

Gold (XAU/USD) turned south in Wednesday’s Asian trading, having failed to find acceptance above the $1815 barrier. The XAU bulls take a breather, as markets pause after the overnight risk rally, offering some temporary reprieve to the US dollar.

The greenback licks its wound after slumping to over two-year lows against its main peers amid a return of risk appetite after the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held fiscal stimulus talks since the election.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1810.2 Today Daily Change -4.31 Today Daily Change % -0.24 Today daily open 1814.51 Trends Daily SMA20 1859.5 Daily SMA50 1881.1 Daily SMA100 1910.09 Daily SMA200 1800.64 Levels Previous Daily High 1817.37 Previous Daily Low 1775.52 Previous Weekly High 1876.14 Previous Weekly Low 1774.4 Previous Monthly High 1965.58 Previous Monthly Low 1764.6 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1801.38 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1791.51 Daily Pivot Point S1 1787.56 Daily Pivot Point S2 1760.62 Daily Pivot Point S3 1745.71 Daily Pivot Point R1 1829.41 Daily Pivot Point R2 1844.32 Daily Pivot Point R3 1871.26

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes 10-day SMA hurdle

Gold is currently trading largely unchanged on the day near $1,814 per ounce. The yellow metal could test and possibly break above the descending 10-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1,819, as Monday's bullish marubozu candle shows buyers have regained control.

A bullish marubozu occurs when buyers control the price action from the opening bell to the closing bell. More substantial gains often follow the candlestick pattern.

Read more ...