Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD eyes $1,947 ahead of critical Georgia elections

Gold welcomes the new year with bullish fireworks

Gold kicked off the new year spectacularly, opening with a positive gap on Monday and up by more than 1.0% to finally pierce the 1,900 level.

More interestingly, the price has jumped above the four-month old descending channel and flew beyond the Ichimoku Cloud, bringing the bulls back into play. The momentum indicators are also reflecting the growing buying appetite in the market as the RSI is printing new highs above its 50 neutral mark and the MACD is rising at a stronger pace above its red signal line. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1,947 ahead of critical Georgia elections – Confluence Detector

Gold has kicked off 2021 with a surge after President Donald Trump finally signed the $900 billion stimulus package in the last days of 2021. Will the precious metal receive another money-printing boost? That heavily depends on Democrats winning Georgia's runoff elections on Tuesday. That would enable President-elect Joe Biden to push through additional relief, potentially in the trillions.

How is XAU/USD positioned on the technical graphs? The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold faces resistance at $1,941, which is where the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 3 and the Bollinger Band 1h-Upper converge. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls eye $1940 despite overbought conditions

Gold (XAU/USD) holds the higher ground near eight-day tops of $1935, as the bulls gather pace for the next push to the upside.

As observed in the four-hour chart, gold confirmed a symmetrical triangle breakout on the final trading day of the year 2020. The bulls built onto Thursday’s upside break, extending the upbeat momentum into the first trading day of 2021. Read more...