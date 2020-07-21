Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD eyeing $1,861 after jumping above $1,840 [Video]

Gold: Bulls gradually looking to break higher once more [Video]

The bulls are gradually looking to break higher once more from the latest period of consolidation. Since moving higher through $1789, gold has been consolidating for the past week and a half under $1818. However, with a couple of strong sessions in a row, the bulls are pushing through $1818 resistance into further new multi-year high ground. Although our original five week uptrend was breached last week, we tentatively re-draw the trendline to account for Friday's low at $1794, giving us a new (but slightly shallower) uptrend.

Gold Price Analysis: Eyeing $1,861 after jumping above $1,840 – Confluence Detector

Gold is surging to new highs and has already topped $1,840 – the highest since September 2011. How is XAU/USD positioned on the chart?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that the next resistance line for gold is at $1,844, which is where the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 3 hits the price.

The high target is $1,861, where another pivot point awaits – the one month Resistance 2.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rises further to fresh multi-year highs above $1840

Gold extended daily gains and climbed to $1842/oz hitting the highest level since September 2011. As of writing, it is trading near the top, holding onto to a daily gain of almost $25.

The key driver continues to be a weaker US dollar. The greenback is falling sharply across the board with the DXY trading 95.20, down 0.65%, having the worst daily performance in weeks.