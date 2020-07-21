Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD eyeing $1,861 after jumping above $1,840 [Video]

Gold: Bulls gradually looking to break higher once more [Video]

The bulls are gradually looking to break higher once more from the latest period of consolidation. Since moving higher through $1789, gold has been consolidating for the past week and a half under $1818. However, with a couple of strong sessions in a row, the bulls are pushing through $1818 resistance into further new multi-year high ground. Although our original five week uptrend was breached last week, we tentatively re-draw the trendline to account for Friday’s low at $1794, giving us a new (but slightly shallower) uptrend. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Eyeing $1,861 after jumping above $1,840 – Confluence Detector

Gold is surging to new highs and has already topped $1,840 – the highest since September 2011. How is XAU/USD positioned on the chart? 

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that the next resistance line for gold is at $1,844, which is where the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 3 hits the price.

The high target is $1,861, where another pivot point awaits – the one month Resistance 2. Read more...

 

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rises further to fresh multi-year highs above $1840

Gold extended daily gains and climbed to $1842/oz hitting the highest level since September 2011. As of writing, it is trading near the top, holding onto to a daily gain of almost $25.

The key driver continues to be a weaker US dollar. The greenback is falling sharply across the board with the DXY trading 95.20, down 0.65%, having the worst daily performance in weeks. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1841.9
Today Daily Change 24.24
Today Daily Change % 1.33
Today daily open 1817.66
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1788.94
Daily SMA50 1750.65
Daily SMA100 1698.72
Daily SMA200 1610.22
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1820.61
Previous Daily Low 1805.86
Previous Weekly High 1815.1
Previous Weekly Low 1790.42
Previous Monthly High 1785.91
Previous Monthly Low 1670.76
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1814.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1811.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 1808.81
Daily Pivot Point S2 1799.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 1794.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 1823.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 1829.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 1838.31

 

 

