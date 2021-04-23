Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD extra gains still on the table

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes session tops, bulls eyeing $1,800 mark

Gold managed to regain positive traction on the last trading day of the week and reversed a part of the previous day's rejection slide from the $1,800 neighbourhood. The commodity maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering around the $1,790 region, up 0.40% for the day.

The emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors that continued lending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. Apart from this, concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases in some countries further benefitted the safe-haven XAU/USD and remained supportive. Read more...

Gold Futures: Extra gains still on the table

Open interest in Gold futures markets shrunk by around 2.6K contracts on Thursday, partially reversing the previous daily build according to preliminary readings from CME Group. In the same line, volume went down by around 11.6K contracts, extending the choppiness seen as of late.

The upside momentum in Gold met a tough nut to crack around the $1,800 mark per ounce troy so far. Thursday’s downtick, however, was on the back of shrinking open interest and volume, leaving the door open to another attempt to break that key resistance area in the very near-term. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls continue to target $1800

Heading into the final trading day of this week, gold has turned positive once again, looking to retake the $1800 mark, as the upside bias remains intact amid bullish technical setup, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta briefs.

The greenback has resumed its bearish momentum amid improving market mood, as investors appear to move past Biden’s tax hike reports. The US Treasury yields are stabilizing after the previous drop, although its impact on the yieldless gold is likely to be limited, as the technical setup remains in favor of the bulls.” Read more...