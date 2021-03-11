Gold Price Analysis: Extends two-day gain, 15-min chart shows inverse H&S breakout

Gold is trading near $1,730 per ounce, having risen from $1,680 to $1,720 in the previous two trading days. The metal's 15-minute chart shows an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout, a bullish reversal pattern. The breakout has opened the doors for a rally to $1,764 – the target as per the measured move method. The bullish bias would be invalidated if prices drop below the former hurdle-turned-support of the inverse H&S pattern.

Gold continues to rebound on lower USD

Gold continues to rebound on lower USD and the easing in US yields. At the same time, there is room for more gains if yields fall convincingly below UST 10y 1.50%. But with the US entering a solid macro phase in Q2, while the Fed takes a hands-off approach to the steeper UST curve that will likely follow, there’s the suggestion that this week’s move in gold could be little more than a reprieve than a reversal of fortunes.

