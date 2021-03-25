Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles for direction, remains confined in a range

Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session on Thursday, albeit lacked any follow-through and remained confined in a near two-week-old trading range. Investors remain concerned that the third wave of COVID-19 infections, pandemic-related restrictions and delayed vaccine rollouts in Europe could derail the global economic recovery. This was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. That said, the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, so far, has capped any strong gains for the dollar-denominated commodity.

The USD held steady near four-month tops amid the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic, bolstered by the passage of a massive stimulus package. The optimistic US economic outlook was reaffirmed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during their second day of joint testimony before Congress. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area

Gold lacked any intraday directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1730 region, nearly unchanged for the day.

Concerns that the third wave of COVID-19 infections and pandemic-related restrictions could delay the global economic recovery extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. However, a generally positive tone around the equity markets, stronger US dollar and a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields capped the upside for the commodity. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Rising inflation and weaker dollar to support XAU/USD – ANZ

With rising inflationary pressure and the Fed indicating it will continue accommodative policies, strategists at ANZ bank see the backdrop as broadly supportive for gold. Furthermore, physical demand is showing signs of revival, with Indian imports getting back on track.

Key quotes: “We see rising inflationary pressure to benefit gold by keeping the real rates lower and weighing on the US dollar.” “US stimulus measures should weigh on the USD, providing support for investor demand. And the risk of a correction in equity markets should see institutional investors turning to gold to diversify their portfolio risk.” Read more...