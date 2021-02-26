Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD extends the heaviest drop in three weeks below $1,800

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD charts minor recovery as the US bond yield drops
Gold is trading near $1,773 per ounce, having put in a low of $1,765 in early Asia. The minor bounce could be associated with the US 10-year Treasury yield's pullback from the 12-month high of 1.55% to 1.5%.
Gold's 15-minute chart shows a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index. Meanwhile, long tail attached to the current and the previous 4-hour candle signals bear fatigue.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extends the heaviest drop in three weeks below $1,800
Gold prices drop to $1,767, down 0.13% intraday, during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal tracks the corrective pullback in S&P 500 Futures after the Treasury yields roiled global markets the previous day.
Although the Federal Reserve policymakers signaled that they are neither concerned nor should be about the jump in the Treasury yields, the same triggered market havoc and propelled the US dollar index (DXY) on Thursday.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.42
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|27.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.28
|Daily SMA50
|26.45
|Daily SMA100
|25.34
|Daily SMA200
|23.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28.21
|Previous Daily Low
|27.35
|Previous Weekly High
|27.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.2
|Previous Monthly High
|27.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends the bounce towards 0.79 as USD recovery falters
AUD/USD heads towards 0.7900. reversing a quick drop to 0.7825 region, as sliding US Treasury yields weigh down on the greenback. The yields tumble after the tremendous surge fuelled by the catastrophic Treasury auction.
Ethereum on the cusp of further losses, $1,500 probes sellers
Having conquered a two-month-old support line, now resistance, Ethererum bears are catching breather around $1,520 during the early Friday’s trading. In doing so, the ETH/USD pair bounces off 50-day SMA.
Gold charts minor recovery as the US bond yield drops
Gold trades marginally higher in Asia as US yields decline. The minor bounce could be associated with the US 10-year Treasury yield's pullback from the 12-month high of 1.55% to 1.5%. Gold's 15-minute chart shows a bullish divergence of the RSI.
USD/JPY dips below 106.00 as US dollar drops with yields
USD/JPY drops below 106.00, extending correction from five-month tops of 106.43. The US dollar stalls its recovery mode and turns south once again, dragged down by the sell-off in the Treasury yields across the curve.
Dollar Index's recovery rally stalls as US 10-year yield recedes from 12-month highs
The DXY's recovery rally from the seven-week low of 89.68 reached early Thursday has stalled, with the US 10-year Treasury yield retreating from the 12-month high of 1.55% to 1.49%. As such, stocks came under pressure on Thursday, boosting haven demand for the greenback.