Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD extends run-up beyond $1,750 as risks remain elevated

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs acceptance above $1755 to unleash further gains – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) recedes from the highest levels in two weeks above $1750, as the US dollar finds its feet after the dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) outcome smashed it across the board.

The Fed maintained its monetary policy settings and pushed back the rate hike speculation while noting that the economic outlook remains highly uncertain. Fed Chair Powell’s dovish stance sent the Treasury yields tumbling alongside the greenback. The likelihood of more funds in the market for longer benefitted the non-yielding gold.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extends run-up beyond $1,750 as risks remain elevated

Gold stays on the front foot around $1,753, currently up 0.41% intraday, during early Thursday. In doing so, the yellow metal stretches the previous day’s upside momentum as Asia reacts to Fed’s dovish performance while vaccine jitters also have some positives. On the contrary, the Sino-American tussle and geopolitical tension surrounding North Korea and Iran test the bulls but have mostly been ignored off-late.

