Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD extends recovery gains beyond $1,562 as risk-off prevails

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rolling into Asia nearing the 1560 resistance

XAU/USD is trading in an uptrend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After rejecting the 1600 mark earlier in the month, the market is now consolidating.



Gold is nearing the 1560/63 resistance while trading above the main SMAs. A break above the price zone can lead to further advances towards the 1571 and 1580 resistances.

Gold: Extends recovery gains beyond $1,562 as risk-off prevails

Gold stays on the front foot while taking the bids to $1,562, +0.22%, during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal has recently benefited from the fears of China’s new respiratory virus outbreak as well as the likely trade war between the US and the European Union (EU). Also contributing to the safe-haven’s strength are the events like US President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings, uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade future and harsh Brexit fears.

