Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD extends recovery from 100-HMA, $1,750 back in focus

Gold Price Analysis: Extends recovery from 100-HMA, $1,750 back in focus

While extending its bounce from 100-HMA, Gold prices take the bids near $1,739.65, up 0.34% on a day with the intraday high of $1,740.41, during the early Tuesday. The bullion currently aims to challenge immediate horizontal resistance around $1,752 ahead of targeting the recent top, also the highest since late-2012, around $1,765.40. Should there be a further upside past-$1,765.40, the year 2012 top surrounding $1,795 could lure the buyers.

On the downside, the precious metal’s declines below 100-HMA level of $1,730 need validation from weekly support line, at $1,717 now, before highlighting $1,700 and the monthly bottom surrounding $1,670.

Warning: Shady “rare” coin dealers are circling like vultures

Nervous investors have been pouring into the gold and silver markets over the past two months. Deciding to buy some gold and silver as a safe-haven makes a ton of sense. However, plenty of people with sound intentions will call the wrong dealer and let some high-pressure salesperson convince them to buy dubious “rare,” “graded,” or “proof” coins.

Instead of betting on gold and silver bullion as a safe haven, they find themselves gambling in the highly speculative and illiquid numismatic market. The winners are usually just the dealers selling coins for 2-3 times what their precious metal content is really worth.

