Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD extends rally to reach resistance area at $1,740

Gold Price Analysis: Approaching key resistance area at $1,740

Gold has rallied further on Thursday, as the evidence of the global economic impact of the COVID-19 lockdown starts to emerge. Bullion has extended its current rally from $1,661 lows on Tuesday, to reach resistance area at $1,740 and is on track to a 4% appreciation over the last two days.

From a technical point of view, intra-day charts show the XAU/USD standing on an upward trending support line from Tuesday’s low at $1,661 which is offering support right now at $1,720.

Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Another day another rally - Bulls need to target USD 1747.82

Today has been a day dominated by economic data. First up this morning the market received the latest flash PMI numbers from some of the major nations. Australia kicked off the proceedings with poor figures especially the services PMI number which printed at 19.6 vs the previous 38.5. The news didn't get much better in Europe as once again services were hit hard in the UK and the EU. The UK figure was the worst of the day down at 12.3 vs a consensus estimate of 29. Later in the day as the US session opened up the latest Initial jobless figures. The heavily anticipated number came in and 4.427 million. This was comfortably within the analyst estimates of between 3 and 5.5 million. Lastly, the US PMI numbers came in and once again printed below analyst forecasts but no way near as bad as the UK or EU earlier in the session.

Read more...