Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD extends rally to reach resistance area at $1,740

Gold Price Analysis: Approaching key resistance area at $1,740
Gold has rallied further on Thursday, as the evidence of the global economic impact of the COVID-19 lockdown starts to emerge. Bullion has extended its current rally from $1,661 lows on Tuesday, to reach resistance area at $1,740 and is on track to a 4% appreciation over the last two days.
From a technical point of view, intra-day charts show the XAU/USD standing on an upward trending support line from Tuesday’s low at $1,661 which is offering support right now at $1,720.
Gold Price Analysis: Another day another rally - Bulls need to target USD 1747.82
Today has been a day dominated by economic data. First up this morning the market received the latest flash PMI numbers from some of the major nations. Australia kicked off the proceedings with poor figures especially the services PMI number which printed at 19.6 vs the previous 38.5. The news didn't get much better in Europe as once again services were hit hard in the UK and the EU. The UK figure was the worst of the day down at 12.3 vs a consensus estimate of 29. Later in the day as the US session opened up the latest Initial jobless figures. The heavily anticipated number came in and 4.427 million. This was comfortably within the analyst estimates of between 3 and 5.5 million. Lastly, the US PMI numbers came in and once again printed below analyst forecasts but no way near as bad as the UK or EU earlier in the session.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces after Merkel promises huge response
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, recovering as German Chancellor Merkel says the response to the virus must be huge. Earlier, the pair dropped amid devastating EZ PMIs and weak US jobless claims.
GBP/USD jumps to 1.24 amid an improving mood
GBP/USD is above 1.24, as the market mood improves. The BOJ's open-ended bond-buying commitment and Merkel's promises for a huge response are boosting sentiment and weighing on the safe-haven dollar. The UK coronavirus curve is peaking.
Reopening: Timing is tough and two assets have more room to rise regardless
European countries and US states are grappling with when and how to lift the lockdowns and reopen the economies. Acting too early or too late are both risky.
WTI recovery reaches levels beyond $18.00 per barrel
Oil prices are picking up on Thursday, supported by increasing tensions in the Middle East and the production cuts by the main producer countries. WTI contracts have risen to prices right above $18 after having plummeted into negative territory earlier this week.
Gold: Approaching key resistance area at $1,740
Gold has rallied further on Thursday, as the evidence of the global economic impact of the COVID-19 lockdown starts to emerge.