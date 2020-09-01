Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD extends pullback from $1,975 as risk dwindles

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pierces critical $1977 hurdle, eyes on $2000 – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) hovers in the upper band of the recent trading range, await a strong catalyst for the decisive break towards the $2000 mark. The spot booked the first monthly decline in five in August.

Resurgent broad US dollar supply amid Fed’s dovishness rescued the gold bulls. Although the bounce remained capped by the record-breaking Wall Street rally. Attention now turns towards the Fedspeak alongside the releases of the US Markit and ISM Manufacturing PMIs for fresh impetus.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extends pullback from $1,975 as risk dwindles

Gold drops to $1,965.66, currently around $1,966.30, amid the early Tuesday morning in Asia. The yellow metal stretched Friday’s gains to $1,976.76 at the week’s start but failed to cross 21-day SMA for one more time amid sluggish risk sentiment. While a light calendar and mixed news can be blamed for the bullion’s inactivity, pause in the latest risk-on mood seems to weigh on the quote off-late.

While concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine and the US stimulus are still looming, coupled with the multi-month low of the US dollar, gold prices are likely to remain firm for a while. However, the latest trading pattern can be challenging if any positive news relating to the mentioned key risk catalysts arrives.

