Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD extends losses below $1,730 amid broad risk-on sentiment

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extends losses below $1,730 amid broad risk-on sentiment

Gold prices drop to $1,725.96, down 0.12% on a day, amid the Asian session on Wednesday. Recent market optimism seems to have weighed on the precious metal as headlines from the US start flashing positive signals. Among them, the Axios’ news suggesting US President Donald Trump’s step back from the threat of using more military power to tame the protests seem to have gained major attention.

Also, cautious optimism by the key US medical professional, coupled with the economic restart in Europe, might have pleased the risk-takers as well. With that in the backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields gain 1.8 basis points (bps) to 0.697% whereas stocks in Japan, Australia and China also flash gains during the initial hour of trading.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1727.09 Today Daily Change -0.59 Today Daily Change % -0.03 Today daily open 1727.68 Trends Daily SMA20 1722.31 Daily SMA50 1693.04 Daily SMA100 1637.99 Daily SMA200 1567.15 Levels Previous Daily High 1745.12 Previous Daily Low 1721.71 Previous Weekly High 1737.78 Previous Weekly Low 1693.78 Previous Monthly High 1765.38 Previous Monthly Low 1670.72 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1730.65 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1736.18 Daily Pivot Point S1 1717.89 Daily Pivot Point S2 1708.09 Daily Pivot Point S3 1694.48 Daily Pivot Point R1 1741.3 Daily Pivot Point R2 1754.91 Daily Pivot Point R3 1764.71

Gold looks poised for another run towards $1800

Gold prices are starting to look very again as the dollar softens and as investors continue to build upon short bets for US stocks. The fundamentals are screaming for safe-haven flows as it seems unlikely that the world's two largest economies will patch up things up anytime soon. As protests spread nationwide a trail of destruction across many American cities will also complicating an already soft economic recovery. US reopening momentum just got dealt a major blow that will likely bring forward fiscal and monetary stimulus efforts.

Gold looks poised for another run towards $1800 as the fundamentals have turned negative for the world's two largest economies, a weaker US economic recovery, and prospects for more stimulus.

Read more ...