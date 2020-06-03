Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD extends losses below $1,730 amid broad risk-on sentiment

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extends losses below $1,730 amid broad risk-on sentiment
Gold prices drop to $1,725.96, down 0.12% on a day, amid the Asian session on Wednesday. Recent market optimism seems to have weighed on the precious metal as headlines from the US start flashing positive signals. Among them, the Axios’ news suggesting US President Donald Trump’s step back from the threat of using more military power to tame the protests seem to have gained major attention.
Also, cautious optimism by the key US medical professional, coupled with the economic restart in Europe, might have pleased the risk-takers as well. With that in the backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields gain 1.8 basis points (bps) to 0.697% whereas stocks in Japan, Australia and China also flash gains during the initial hour of trading.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1727.09
|Today Daily Change
|-0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1727.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.31
|Daily SMA50
|1693.04
|Daily SMA100
|1637.99
|Daily SMA200
|1567.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1745.12
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.71
|Previous Weekly High
|1737.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|1693.78
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1730.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1736.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1717.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1708.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1694.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1741.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1754.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1764.71
Gold looks poised for another run towards $1800
Gold prices are starting to look very again as the dollar softens and as investors continue to build upon short bets for US stocks. The fundamentals are screaming for safe-haven flows as it seems unlikely that the world's two largest economies will patch up things up anytime soon. As protests spread nationwide a trail of destruction across many American cities will also complicating an already soft economic recovery. US reopening momentum just got dealt a major blow that will likely bring forward fiscal and monetary stimulus efforts.
Gold looks poised for another run towards $1800 as the fundamentals have turned negative for the world's two largest economies, a weaker US economic recovery, and prospects for more stimulus.
