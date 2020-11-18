Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD extends its bearish streak into the third straight day

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyeing a test of the critical $1860 support – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) extends its bearish streak into the third straight day on Wednesday, although remains in a familiar range below $1900. Markets weigh in the optimism over the promising vaccine results against the back drop of the coronavirus surge and new restrictions announced globally.

The US dollar find its foot as covid fears resurface and reignite global economic growth concerns. Let’s see how gold is positioned technically amid coronavirus developments and the latest chatter over the US fiscal stimulus.

Read more ...

US Retail Sales sparks consolidation, gold's momentum fades

Gold has a disappointing session overnight, following equities lower, even as US yields themselves fell. The fading upward momentum is highlighted by gold's attempts to test $1900.00 an ounce, and subsequent failures there over the past three sessions. More disappointing is its inability to decorrelate itself from falling equity markets, and its ignoring of falling US yields, which should be supportive.

Read more ...