Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD extends daily slide, next support aligns at $1,818

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls slammed at critical resistance, focus is on weekly target again

Gold bulls are making hard work of a tough resistance area. The focus is on the downside to weekly support on a hold below resistance. Further to the prior analysis, Gold Price Analysis: USD bears sink their teeth, gold breaks resistance, the break was only partial and the price has subsequently been knocked back below the structure.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extends daily slide, next support aligns at $1,818

The XAU/USD pair came under heavy selling pressure during the European trading hours and dropped to a daily low of $1,823. Renewed USD strength amid rising US Treasury bond yields seems to be weighing on XAU/USD, which was last seen losing 1% on the day at $1,825.

With the latest decline, gold price fell below both the 100-hour and 200-hour SMAs and sellers could look to remain in control of XAU/USD's action unless the pair manages to reclaim those levels.

