Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD extended the previous day’s rejection slide from the $1875-76 supply zone

Correction in stocks almost over while gold is basing
In line with expectations and probabilities, the stock bulls returned, and I closed Friday initiated long position for a solid 40-point gain in S&P 500! All right, but are the bulls as strong as might seem from looking at this week‘s price performance?
Such were my yesterday‘s words:
(...) is this the dreaded sizable correction start, or the general February weakness I warned about a week ago? I‘m still calling for the S&P 500 to be in a bullish uptrend this quarter and next, though I‘m not looking for as spectacular gains as in the 2020 rebound.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD turns vulnerable below ascending trend-line support
Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1840-39 region in the last hour.
Against the backdrop of the upbeat market mood, a sudden pick up in the US dollar demand exerted some additional downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. The latest leg down dragged the XAU/USD below a two-week-old ascending trend-line support.
Given the overnight failure near the $1875-76 barrier, the breakdown might have already set the stage for further weakness. The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts have just started drifting into the bearish territory.
EUR/USD tumbles to new 2021 low under 1.2050
EUR/USD has slipped below 1.2050, falling to the lowest levels since early December – a new 2021 trough. The common currency is struggling amid a slow vaccination drive in the old continent EZ GDP dropped by 0.7%. US stimulus developments are eyed.
DOGE primed to rebound, but upside potential is capped by massive supply wall
Dogecoin renews the uptrend from support at $0.0218, eyeing an upswing to $0.055. DOGE must break the crucial barrier at $0.037 to add credibility to the bullish outlook. Billy Markus, the Dogecoin co-founder, complains of harassment from the token’s community.
Churchill Capital Corp IV gains by 10.14% as rumors fuel Lucid Motors merger
NYSE:CCIV continued its meteoric rise as it added a further 10% in after-hours trading. The surge is built upon the speculation of a reverse merger with luxury EV company Lucid Motors. Shares have added over 150% since CCIV and Lucid were first connected.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for extra gains
DXY gathers extra steam and surpasses the 91.00 barrier, clinching at the same time new yearly highs.