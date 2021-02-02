Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD extended the previous day’s rejection slide from the $1875-76 supply zone

Correction in stocks almost over while gold is basing

In line with expectations and probabilities, the stock bulls returned, and I closed Friday initiated long position for a solid 40-point gain in S&P 500! All right, but are the bulls as strong as might seem from looking at this week‘s price performance?

Such were my yesterday‘s words:

(...) is this the dreaded sizable correction start, or the general February weakness I warned about a week ago? I‘m still calling for the S&P 500 to be in a bullish uptrend this quarter and next, though I‘m not looking for as spectacular gains as in the 2020 rebound.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD turns vulnerable below ascending trend-line support

Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1840-39 region in the last hour.

Against the backdrop of the upbeat market mood, a sudden pick up in the US dollar demand exerted some additional downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. The latest leg down dragged the XAU/USD below a two-week-old ascending trend-line support.

Given the overnight failure near the $1875-76 barrier, the breakdown might have already set the stage for further weakness. The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts have just started drifting into the bearish territory.

