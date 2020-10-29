Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD extended its sharp intraday fall through the early North American session

Gold stocks’ bullish decline

I previously wrote that practically nothing happened on the gold market, which is bearish since gold should be rallying or trading at higher levels, given the pre-election uncertainty. However, gold didn't wait for the elections to begin with its decline – it plunged yesterday, taking silver and mining stocks along with it.

To be more precise, it was the mining stocks sector that brought down the rest. Miners moved and closed the day below their previous September and October lows, and therefore anyone who joined us recently is now gaining profits.

Gold depressed near 1-month lows, below $1870 level post-US GDP

Gold extended its sharp intraday fall through the early North American session and was seen hovering near one-month lows, around the $1865-67 region post-US GDP.

The precious metal failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the $1885 region and drifted into the negative territory for the second straight session on Thursday. The downtick was exclusively sponsored by a sudden pickup in the US dollar demand, which tends to undermine demand for dollar-denominated commodities, including gold.

