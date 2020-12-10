Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD ETF flows send out a message

Gold bearish SHS formation for downtrend continuation

Gold is again bearish. After some days of bullish retracements, it came down exactly from the resistance of the last swing.

At this point we can see that GOLD is showing Bearish SHS formation at the top so we might see another rejection. This time the rejection might come at 1848-58 zone and the price could drop towards 1827. Below 1827 we should see 1815 and eventually 1794. It has become clear that 1870 zone is resistance so any push into it could make bulls try again to reverse the trend.

Gold ETF flows send out a message

Gold has been bought as a recession buster and as an asset to hold during global low interest rates over the last year. However, the announcement of the Pfizer vaccine on November 9 sent gold plunging lower and the largest single day loss in gold futures markets in 7 years. Why? A return to normal life will bring higher interest rates and gold will not be so attractive when interest rates rise.

The outlook for gold is still good for buyers. The Federal reserve is planning on keeping interest rates low until 2023, so the low rates is supportive of gold. However, timing is the issue here. A possible gold long into year end on strong seasonal demand from around December 26/27 would tie in with a pick up in seasonal demand from China.

Gold Price Analysis: 21-day SMA caps XAU/USD’s recovery ahead of FDA vaccine news

The recovery in Gold (XAU/USD) from Wednesday’s 1% slide lost traction in European trading this Thursday, as the US dollar bulls regain control amid the downbeat market mood.

The sentiment remains dampened by the deadlock on the US fiscal stimulus and Brexit talks, which fuels the haven demand for the greenback across the board. Meanwhile, investors remain cautious ahead of the US FDA approval of the coronavirus vaccine. Read more...