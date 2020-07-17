Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD erases weekly gain on dollar strength

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls need to cross $1,802 to regain control

Gold prices consolidate Thursday’s losses below $1,800 threshold during the early Friday’s quiet session. The bullion snapped the three-day winning streak with the heaviest decline since June 05 the previous day. However, the bears seem less convinced to even refresh the weekly low, which in turn teases bulls for re-entry.

While searching for the options, our Technical Confluence Indicator highlights $1,802 as immediate key resistance. The level comprises the middle band of the Bollinger on 1H formation, coupled with 200-HMA and a joint of 5-bar and 50-bar SMAs on the four-hour play.



Read more ...

Gold erases weekly gain on dollar strength

Gold is currently trading at $1,796 per ounce, having put in a session high of $1,800 a few minutes ago. The yellow metal fell 0.62% on Thursday to register its biggest daily loss since July 1. More importantly, with the drop below $1,800, gold has erased the weekly gain.

The American dollar, gold’s biggest nemesis, picked up a bid on Thursday after the US data showed consumer spending, as represented by retail sales, rose 7.5% in June. The dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback against majors, ended the day with 0.27% gains.



Read more ...