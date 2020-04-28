Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD erases majority of early losses, trades above $1,700

Gold Price Analysis: Bears challenge $1690 horizontal support

Gold failed to capitalize on its intraday recovery move, instead met with some fresh supply near a resistance marked by 100-hour EMA and refreshed daily lows during the early NA session.





Gold erases majority of early losses, trades above $1,700

With risk-on flows continuing to dominate the financial markets for the second straight day on Tuesday, the precious metal struggled to find demand and dropped to its lowest level in a week at $1,692. However, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback helped the XAU/USD pair stage a rebound ahead of the American session. As of writing, the pair was down posting small daily losses at 1,710.

Gold holds steady above $1700 mark, lacks follow-through amid upbeat market mood

Gold struggled to capitalize on its goodish intraday bounce from four-day lows and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1710 region.

The US dollar failed to sustain its early positive move, instead met with some aggressive supply and turned out to be one of the key factors that helped revive demand for the dollar-denominated commodity.