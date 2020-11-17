Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD erases losses and approaches $1900

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD buyers keep $1,900 on radar amid market optimism

Gold picks up bids around $1,888, up 0.07% on a day, during the early Tuesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal recently gained, after the initial $30 drop, as global markets turned optimistic on the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. Also favoring the risk-on mood could be the Brexit news as well as the US dollar weakness.

Having earlier heard that Moderna’s vaccine has a 94.5% effective rate and is easy to distribute, AP News recently came out with the headlines suggesting the start of the two-dose vaccine trials from Johnson and Johnson.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1889.33 Today Daily Change 1.75 Today Daily Change % 0.09 Today daily open 1887.58 Trends Daily SMA20 1896.58 Daily SMA50 1905.33 Daily SMA100 1905.86 Daily SMA200 1787.93 Levels Previous Daily High 1899.14 Previous Daily Low 1864.64 Previous Weekly High 1965.58 Previous Weekly Low 1850.56 Previous Monthly High 1933.3 Previous Monthly Low 1860 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1877.82 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1885.96 Daily Pivot Point S1 1868.43 Daily Pivot Point S2 1849.29 Daily Pivot Point S3 1833.93 Daily Pivot Point R1 1902.93 Daily Pivot Point R2 1918.29 Daily Pivot Point R3 1937.43

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD erases losses and approaches $1900

Gold bottomed hours ago at $1,863/oz and then recovered $30, erasing losses. It is back above $1,890 after making a sharp reversal. The yellow metal tumbled earlier on Monday after a report regarding a COVID-19 vaccine triggered a rally in equity prices.

The rally from the bottom in gold took place even as Wall Street held onto gains. The US dollar lost some momentum and pulled back. Monday’s moves bode well for gold that this time is rising on good news. A week ago, when the Pfizer vaccine report came out it tumbled from above $1950 to $1850, failing to recover later.

