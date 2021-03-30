Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD ends sideways trading

Gold Price Forecast: $1677-76, or multi-month lows is the next relevant target for XAU/USD bears
Gold added to the previous day's losses and lost some additional ground for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The momentum dragged the commodity to its lowest level in more than two weeks and was sponsored by a combination of factors. The prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic continued underpinning the US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor weighing on the dollar-denominated commodity.
Investors remained optimistic about the outlook for the US economy amid the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and the passage of a massive stimulus package. Further fueling the expectations were the US President Joe Biden's ambitious pledge of administering 200 million vaccine shots in 100 days and hopes for an additional $3.0 trillion to $4 trillion infrastructure spending plan from the Biden Administration. Read more...
Gold ends sideways trading
Gold ended the sideways trading in a twenty dollar range just after mid-day on Monday. The commodity price passed the support of the 1,722.20/1,725.30 zone. It resulted in a sharp move down, which was followed by narrow sideways trading. On Tuesday, the decline resumed, as by the middle of the day, the price had almost reached the 1,690.00 level.
In the near term future, the yellow metal was expected to continue to decline until it reaches the support of the March low levels near the 1,680.00 mark. If the zone of the low levels, provides support, the metal could trade sideways above it and consolidate the drop. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slides to three-week lows, below $1700 mark
Gold added to its intraday losses and slipped below the $1700 mark, or three-week lows during the early European session. The precious metal continued losing ground for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and was pressured by a combination of factors. A generally positive risk tone, sustained US dollar buying and a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields all contributed to the ongoing decline to the lowest level since March 9.
The USD shot to four-month tops and remained well supported by the upbeat outlook for the US economy. Investors remain optimistic about the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic amid the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and the passage of a massive stimulus package. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1689.66
|Today Daily Change
|-22.60
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.32
|Today daily open
|1712.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1723.84
|Daily SMA50
|1780.25
|Daily SMA100
|1820.45
|Daily SMA200
|1860.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1733.24
|Previous Daily Low
|1705.82
|Previous Weekly High
|1747.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.69
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1716.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1722.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1700.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1689.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1673.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1728.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1744.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1755.81
