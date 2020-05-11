Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD elevated above $1,700 as markets presume negative rates from the Fed

Gold: US dollar lower in the open supporting gold above $1,700
Gold is starting out the week in the consolidation of the March bull run, oscillating around $1,704 as market digest a US Nonfarm Payrolls that was not quite as bad as -22mn consensus, arriving at -20.5mn for April. The US dollar has rolled over to the bottom of the 99 handle helping gold to remain elevated for the open.
A dismal US Nonfarm Payrolls with the unemployment rate jumping to 14.7% from 4.4%, albeit below the 16.0% consensus will be a weight on the greenback for the start of this week. However, the focus will shift to the phased re-opening process of several US States as well as other nations such as the UK relaxing its lockdown measures.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1702.73
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1702.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1707.34
|Daily SMA50
|1644.41
|Daily SMA100
|1604.22
|Daily SMA200
|1547.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1723.7
|Previous Daily Low
|1701.48
|Previous Weekly High
|1723.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1682.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1709.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1715.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1694.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1687.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1672.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1717.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1731.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1739.35
PBOC’s powerful policies to boost Asia
The rotation out of haven positioning on Friday saw gold fall by 0.77% to $1702.50 an ounce, wiping out much of the previous day’s gains. Yet again though, it must be emphasised that gold continues to trade off the whims of day to day sentiment. A clear direction has yet to be established in May.
Gold remains anchored in the middle of its larger $1650.00 to $1750.00 an ounce range. Until one of those sides breaks comprehensively, gold will continue to occupy the cheap seats of the financial market’s theatre.
