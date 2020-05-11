Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD elevated above $1,700 as markets presume negative rates from the Fed

Gold: US dollar lower in the open supporting gold above $1,700

Gold is starting out the week in the consolidation of the March bull run, oscillating around $1,704 as market digest a US Nonfarm Payrolls that was not quite as bad as -22mn consensus, arriving at -20.5mn for April. The US dollar has rolled over to the bottom of the 99 handle helping gold to remain elevated for the open.

A dismal US Nonfarm Payrolls with the unemployment rate jumping to 14.7% from 4.4%, albeit below the 16.0% consensus will be a weight on the greenback for the start of this week. However, the focus will shift to the phased re-opening process of several US States as well as other nations such as the UK relaxing its lockdown measures.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1702.73 Today Daily Change 0.00 Today Daily Change % 0.00 Today daily open 1702.73 Trends Daily SMA20 1707.34 Daily SMA50 1644.41 Daily SMA100 1604.22 Daily SMA200 1547.95 Levels Previous Daily High 1723.7 Previous Daily Low 1701.48 Previous Weekly High 1723.7 Previous Weekly Low 1682.3 Previous Monthly High 1747.82 Previous Monthly Low 1568.46 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1709.97 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1715.21 Daily Pivot Point S1 1694.91 Daily Pivot Point S2 1687.08 Daily Pivot Point S3 1672.69 Daily Pivot Point R1 1717.13 Daily Pivot Point R2 1731.52 Daily Pivot Point R3 1739.35

PBOC’s powerful policies to boost Asia

The rotation out of haven positioning on Friday saw gold fall by 0.77% to $1702.50 an ounce, wiping out much of the previous day’s gains. Yet again though, it must be emphasised that gold continues to trade off the whims of day to day sentiment. A clear direction has yet to be established in May.

Gold remains anchored in the middle of its larger $1650.00 to $1750.00 an ounce range. Until one of those sides breaks comprehensively, gold will continue to occupy the cheap seats of the financial market’s theatre.

Read more ...