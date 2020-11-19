Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD edges lower, with upside attempts capped below $1,880

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD moving sideways between $1,880 and $1,865
Gold futures remain heavy on Wednesday, with prices dropping for the third day in a row amid a moderate risk-on mood. Bullion prices remain limited below $1,880, with downside attempts contained above $1,860 so far. The precious metal lost footing during the European trading session, as the drugmaker Pfizer announced more positive news about the latest tests of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Pfizer’s news comes after Moderna announced more promising coronavirus vaccine tests earlier this week. This has contributed to easing market concerns about the economic impact of the pandemic, as global infections reach new record levels, and has triggered a moderate appetite for risk.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1871.44
|Today Daily Change
|1.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1870.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1892.63
|Daily SMA50
|1902.79
|Daily SMA100
|1907.86
|Daily SMA200
|1790.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1884.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1863.86
|Previous Weekly High
|1965.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1850.56
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1871.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1876.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1861.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1851.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1840.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1882.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1894.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1903.23
Gold Price Analysis: Bulls looking to the Fed as next catalyst
The yellow metal is down a touch, by some 0.22% at the time of writing, reading at $1,1875.96, having travelled between a range of $1,863/84. It's been a better mood on Wall Street, so far, today and the benchmarks are gaining, printing just shy of their records. The US dollar has struggled, however, and that is propping the precious metals markets up to some extent.
On Wednesday, there has been further positive COVID19 vaccine news which is countering the nerves surrounding the spread of the virus. Markets are, instead, trading ina post covid environment in so much that investors are looking through the risks.
Read more ...
