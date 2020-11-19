Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD edges lower, with upside attempts capped below $1,880

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD moving sideways between $1,880 and $1,865

Gold futures remain heavy on Wednesday, with prices dropping for the third day in a row amid a moderate risk-on mood. Bullion prices remain limited below $1,880, with downside attempts contained above $1,860 so far. The precious metal lost footing during the European trading session, as the drugmaker Pfizer announced more positive news about the latest tests of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer’s news comes after Moderna announced more promising coronavirus vaccine tests earlier this week. This has contributed to easing market concerns about the economic impact of the pandemic, as global infections reach new record levels, and has triggered a moderate appetite for risk.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1871.44 Today Daily Change 1.12 Today Daily Change % 0.06 Today daily open 1870.32 Trends Daily SMA20 1892.63 Daily SMA50 1902.79 Daily SMA100 1907.86 Daily SMA200 1790.98 Levels Previous Daily High 1884.9 Previous Daily Low 1863.86 Previous Weekly High 1965.58 Previous Weekly Low 1850.56 Previous Monthly High 1933.3 Previous Monthly Low 1860 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1871.9 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1876.86 Daily Pivot Point S1 1861.15 Daily Pivot Point S2 1851.99 Daily Pivot Point S3 1840.11 Daily Pivot Point R1 1882.19 Daily Pivot Point R2 1894.07 Daily Pivot Point R3 1903.23

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls looking to the Fed as next catalyst

The yellow metal is down a touch, by some 0.22% at the time of writing, reading at $1,1875.96, having travelled between a range of $1,863/84. It's been a better mood on Wall Street, so far, today and the benchmarks are gaining, printing just shy of their records. The US dollar has struggled, however, and that is propping the precious metals markets up to some extent.

On Wednesday, there has been further positive COVID19 vaccine news which is countering the nerves surrounding the spread of the virus. Markets are, instead, trading ina post covid environment in so much that investors are looking through the risks.

Read more ...