Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD eases from tops, up little below $1940 level

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1900, head-and-shoulders in play

Gold (XAU/USD) saw some aggressive selling in the last hour and revisited daily lows near $1925 region, courtesy of the fresh leg higher in the US dollar.

The greenback caught a fresh bid-wave across the board after the major central banks announced that they would scale back dollar repos as coronavirus pandemic-led market tensions ease.

Looking at gold, technically, the price has charted a potential head-and-shoulders formation on the hourly chart, with an hourly close below the neck line at $1924 to validate the bearish pattern. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eases from tops, up little below $1940 level

Gold refreshed daily lows during the mid-European session, albeit quickly recovered thereafter and was last seen trading with modest gains, around the $1936 region.

A turnaround in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a steep decline in the equity markets – provided a modest lift to the precious metal's safe-haven status. The anti-risk flow was reinforced by a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, which extended some additional support to the non-yielding yellow metal.

However, some follow-through US dollar buying interest kept a lid on any strong gains for the dollar-denominated commodity, instead prompted some selling at higher levels. The greenback was back in demand after minutes from the last FOMC meeting held on July 28-29 failed to offer a clear hint of a shift to looser policy in the months ahead. Read more...

Gold: US-China optimism to weigh on the yellow metal

Gold (XAU/USD) lost over 3.50% on Wednesday to settle at $1930. So far this Thursday's trading, gold rises from multi-day lows of $1924.83 to $1950, up 1.10% on the day. Nevertheless, gold's bounce is expected to be short-lived as USD bulls hold the reigns, according to FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta.

Key quotes: "The recovery in the greenback led by the strong bond auction gained traction after the US Federal Reserve's (FOMC) July meeting minutes showed the board's skepticism over adopting additional support measures, including the yield curve control policy. Wall Street stocks retreated from record highs, as investors flocked to the safe-haven dollar, with the FOMC minutes lacking details on the forward guidance." Read more...