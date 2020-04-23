Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD eases from tops, up little above $1720 level post-US jobless claims [Video]

Gold: The bullish outlook seems to have been renewed [Video]

The bullish outlook on gold seems to have been renewed. The corrective aspect of a mini top pattern of last week hit its implied target and the market has used this weakness as another chance to buy. Finding support at $1660, gold has climbed strongly once more. We were looking at the reaction of the market around a pivot at $1702 as to whether the bulls were ready. A decisive bull candle formation yesterday closing back above $1702 puts the bulls back in the driving seat. Just as importantly too, an early slip back this morning has found support above this pivot to push higher again. Read more...

Gold eases from tops, up little above $1720 level post-US jobless claims

Gold held on to its positive tone through the early North-American session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1730 region.

Following an early dip to the $1707 region, the precious metal regained traction for the second straight session on Thursday and the momentum was fueled by nervousness over an imminent global recession.

The market concerns about the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic were further fueled by Thursday's dismal PMI releases from the Eurozone and the UK, which weighed on investors' sentiment.

A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment was evident from a modest pullback in the equity markets, which turned out to be a key factor that benefitted the commodity's perceived safe-haven status. Read more...

Gold is acting as a safe haven asset again

The gold futures contract gained 2.99% on Wednesday as it retraced some of its recent decline. The market got back above $1,700 level again. On Tuesday a week ago it was the highest since November of 2012 and the local high was at $1,788.80. Since then we’ve seen some profit-taking action and a potential downward reversal. But gold is acting as a safe haven asset again.

Gold is 1.0% higher this morning, as it extends the short-term uptrend. What about the other precious metals? Silver has gained 3.09% yesterday and today it is 2.4% higher. Platinum gained 0.9% on Wednesday and today it is up 2.2%. Palladium lost 0.8% yesterday and today it is up 1.5%. So precious metals have retraced their Tuesday’s declines. Read more...