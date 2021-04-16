Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD eases from the key resistance below $1,800

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eases from the key resistance below $1,800

Gold slips below $1,764 in the latest pullback move during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal marked the heaviest gains in five weeks the previous day but couldn’t offer a daily closing beyond November 2020 lows near $1,765. Even so, the yellow metal keeps the 50-day SMA breakout portrayed the previous day.

As a result, the latest consolidation move may re-test the key SMA support around $1,752. Though, any further weakness will be questioned by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of November 2020 to March 2021 downside, around $1,745.

Read more ...

Gold Markets: Bullion likes the sound of falling US yields overnight

Bullion likes the sound of falling US yields overnight, and it didn't take much other than additional US time zone liquidity for gold to kick into a higher gear and catch up with the significant moves in the currency and bond market since quarter-end, despite the dollar trading flat overnight.

And for the gold purists, they were on this move like butter on bread as trading gold from longs on the back of softer US yields and the potential for more details on Biden's USD 3 trillion infrastructure spending plan flat out made sense.

Read more ...