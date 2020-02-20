Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD eases from multi-year tops



Why Is Gold Trading At A 7-Year High [Video]

- A look at what are the factors driving gold higher at the moment

- OPEC keeps original date for meeting as oil continues to bounce

- Australian unemployment climbs weighing on the AUD overnight

Read more...

Gold eases from multi-year tops, still above $1600 mark

Gold edged lower on Thursday and dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, back closer to the $1600 round-figure mark.

The buying interest around the safe-haven precious metal is starting to fade amid a further improvement in the global risk sentiment. The PBoC's latest move to cut the benchmark loan prime rate on Thursday signalled that China is ready to introduce additional measures to offset the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak. Read more...