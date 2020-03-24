Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD eases back from corrective highs, bulls stepping back in

Gold: On the front foot above $1,550 amid doubts over US COVID-19 Bill

Gold prices register close to 1.0% gains while taking the bids to $1567.70 as the Japanese markets open for trading on Tuesday. The yellow metal recently surged after the US policymakers fail to announce a much-awaited relief package while calls of further delays are also crossing wires off-late.

The US Senators continue to mark their displeasure with the Trump administration’s huge aid package, estimated around $2 trillion, to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19).

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1569.54 Today Daily Change 16.76 Today Daily Change % 1.08 Today daily open 1552.78 Trends Daily SMA20 1590.68 Daily SMA50 1582.94 Daily SMA100 1535.74 Daily SMA200 1504.26 Levels Previous Daily High 1561.22 Previous Daily Low 1482.74 Previous Weekly High 1561 Previous Weekly Low 1451.3 Previous Monthly High 1689.4 Previous Monthly Low 1547.56 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1531.24 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1512.72 Daily Pivot Point S1 1503.27 Daily Pivot Point S2 1453.77 Daily Pivot Point S3 1424.79 Daily Pivot Point R1 1581.75 Daily Pivot Point R2 1610.73 Daily Pivot Point R3 1660.23

Gold eases back from corrective highs, bulls stepping back in

The price of precious metals has drawn in a great deal of attention during the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent rout in financial and commodity markets. The global economy is on the brink and investors have been squeezed out of long term positions across various asset classes, forcing them into a flight for cash which has supported the US dollar and seen longs trimmed in gold.

What we have seen is counter-intuitive to the normal safe haven playbook, but given the circumstances, and casting minds back to the GFC in 2008/09, we saw the same price action and direction of money flow. We could, therefore, expect to see a rise in gold prices when the dust settles following the dash for cash.

