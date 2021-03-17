Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD eases above $1,700 as risk dwindles ahead of Fed

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1730 area, FOMC awaited
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained confined in a range around the $1730 region through the Asian session. The precious metal, so far, has struggled to capitalize on the recent bounce from multi-month lows and has been oscillating in a narrow band over the past two trading session. Investors now seemed to have moved on the sidelines, awaiting fresh catalyst from the FOMC policy decision due later this Wednesday.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1734.18
|Today Daily Change
|2.82
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1731.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1742.18
|Daily SMA50
|1803.04
|Daily SMA100
|1835.42
|Daily SMA200
|1860.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1741.21
|Previous Daily Low
|1726.22
|Previous Weekly High
|1739.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1676.87
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1731.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1735.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1724.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1717.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1709.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1739.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1747.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1754.63
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eases above $1,700 as risk dwindles ahead of Fed
Gold fails to defy the pre-Fed pressure while staying directionless around $1,730 during the early Wednesday morning in Asia. Other than the cautious sentiment ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting, geopolitical headlines from North Korea and Iran, not to forget China, also challenge the risks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1900 on entering the Fed day
EUR/USD wavers around the round-figure following its bounce off 1.1882. EUR/USD stays steady around 1.1900, after a three-day losing streak, during the initial Asian session trading. US stimulus, reflation fears highlight today’s Fed decision.
GBP/USD aims for 1.3950 key hurdle after snapping three-day losing streak
GBP/USD picks up bids following its bounce off 1.3809. Convergence of 21-day SMA, three-week-old falling trend channel challenges the bulls. Ascending trend line from early February, 50-day SMA restrict short-term downside.
Gold remains confined in a range around $1730 area, FOMC awaited
Gold prolonged its consolidative price moves for the second straight session on Wednesday. The precious metal, so far, has struggled to capitalize on the recent bounce from multi-month lows and has been oscillating in a narrow band over the past two trading session.
Bitcoin recovery has legs to retake $58,000
Bitcoin keeps bounce off 21-day EMA, monthly support line despite easing below $57,000 off-late. The cryptocurrency major snapped the two-day losing streak while keeping the buyers hopeful amid upbeat RSI and MACD signals.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.