Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD eases above $1,700 as risk dwindles ahead of Fed

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1730 area, FOMC awaited

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained confined in a range around the $1730 region through the Asian session. The precious metal, so far, has struggled to capitalize on the recent bounce from multi-month lows and has been oscillating in a narrow band over the past two trading session. Investors now seemed to have moved on the sidelines, awaiting fresh catalyst from the FOMC policy decision due later this Wednesday.

Today last price 1734.18
Today Daily Change 2.82
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1731.36
 
Daily SMA20 1742.18
Daily SMA50 1803.04
Daily SMA100 1835.42
Daily SMA200 1860.39
 
Previous Daily High 1741.21
Previous Daily Low 1726.22
Previous Weekly High 1739.93
Previous Weekly Low 1676.87
Previous Monthly High 1871.9
Previous Monthly Low 1717.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1731.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1735.48
Daily Pivot Point S1 1724.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 1717.94
Daily Pivot Point S3 1709.66
Daily Pivot Point R1 1739.64
Daily Pivot Point R2 1747.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 1754.63

 

Gold fails to defy the pre-Fed pressure while staying directionless around $1,730 during the early Wednesday morning in Asia. Other than the cautious sentiment ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting, geopolitical headlines from North Korea and Iran, not to forget China, also challenge the risks.

