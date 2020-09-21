Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD due for a breakout, according to key indicator

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD cheers coronavirus curbs, tepid US dollar ahead of Powell

Having closed the week just above the critical $1950 barrier on Friday, Gold (XAU/USD) buyers remain motivated in Monday’s trading so far. The yellow metal draws bids from broad-based US dollar weakness and the downbeat market mood. The sentiment remains sour amid resurgent coronavirus fears, especially after the UK is considering nationwide lockdown while Greece and Denmark announced new restrictions on Friday. Investors seek safety in gold, as they fear the fresh measures to contain the virus resurgence could temper the nascent global economic recovery. Meanwhile, the US dollar remains on the back foot, despite the risk-aversion, as the overhang over the US fiscal impasse combined with growing election risks continues to weigh.

Read more ...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD due for a breakout, according to key indicator

Gold's multi-week consolidation in a narrowing price range could end with a bullish breakout, as a widely-tracked daily chart indicator is about to turn bullish.

The yellow metal has carved out a descending triangle pattern over the past four weeks. The triangle's upper end or resistance is currently located at $1,960, and support is seen at $1,910. Gold is trading at $1,953 per ounce at press time, representing a 0.13% gain on the day.

The daily chart MACD histogram, an indicator used to gauge trend strength and trend reversal, is printing higher lows below the zero line, a sign of weakening of the bearish momentum. Besides, the indicator now looks set to cross into bullish territory above zero.

Read more ...