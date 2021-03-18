Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD drops to fresh weekly lows around $1720 as yields surge

Gold Futures: Extra gains in the pipeline
Traders increased their open interest positions in Gold futures markets by nearly 3.7K contracts on Wednesday, reaching the third build in a row according to preliminary readings from CME Group. In the same line, volume clinched the second consecutive build and rose by almost 46.7K contracts.
Gold prices extended the recovery for yet another session on Wednesday amidst rising open interest and volume. That said, further upside seems likely in the very near-term with the target at the key $1,800 mark per ounce troy. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops to fresh weekly lows around $1720 as yields surge
The boost that spot gold (XAU/USD) prices derived in wake of Wednesday’s more dovish than anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision, which saw prices surge as high as the $1750 mark during Asia Pacific trade on Thursday, has now more than unwound. Spot prices have been on the back foot since the arrival of European traders in the market from around 06:00GMT on Thursday morning dropping back from the $1750s all the way to current levels in the low $1720s as US trade gets underway. At present, gold prices are down about 1.4% or over $20 on the day and are now trading at fresh lows on the week. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: Move above $1760-65 to reaffirm the XAU/USD bullish outlook
Gold (XAU/USD) is cheering the dovish Federal Reserve decision as inches back closer to monthly tops. A move beyond the $1760-65 hurdle is set to pave the way for additional XAU/USD gains, FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani reports.
“The FOMC on Wednesday downplayed speculations that an improvement in the outlook could force the central bank to unwind its stimulus. The so-called ‘dot plots’ indicated that the Fed was in no rush to raise interest rates at least through 2023.” Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1727.2
|Today Daily Change
|-18.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.04
|Today daily open
|1745.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1740.71
|Daily SMA50
|1799.58
|Daily SMA100
|1834.11
|Daily SMA200
|1860.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1751.73
|Previous Daily Low
|1724.09
|Previous Weekly High
|1739.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1676.87
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1741.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1734.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1729.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1712.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1701.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1756.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1768.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1784.29
