Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD drops to fresh weekly lows around $1720 as yields surge

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold Futures: Extra gains in the pipeline

Traders increased their open interest positions in Gold futures markets by nearly 3.7K contracts on Wednesday, reaching the third build in a row according to preliminary readings from CME Group. In the same line, volume clinched the second consecutive build and rose by almost 46.7K contracts.

Gold prices extended the recovery for yet another session on Wednesday amidst rising open interest and volume. That said, further upside seems likely in the very near-term with the target at the key $1,800 mark per ounce troy. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops to fresh weekly lows around $1720 as yields surge

The boost that spot gold (XAU/USD) prices derived in wake of Wednesday’s more dovish than anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision, which saw prices surge as high as the $1750 mark during Asia Pacific trade on Thursday, has now more than unwound. Spot prices have been on the back foot since the arrival of European traders in the market from around 06:00GMT on Thursday morning dropping back from the $1750s all the way to current levels in the low $1720s as US trade gets underway. At present, gold prices are down about 1.4% or over $20 on the day and are now trading at fresh lows on the week. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Move above $1760-65 to reaffirm the XAU/USD bullish outlook

Gold (XAU/USD) is cheering the dovish Federal Reserve decision as inches back closer to monthly tops. A move beyond the $1760-65 hurdle is set to pave the way for additional XAU/USD gains, FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani reports.

“The FOMC on Wednesday downplayed speculations that an improvement in the outlook could force the central bank to unwind its stimulus. The so-called ‘dot plots’ indicated that the Fed was in no rush to raise interest rates at least through 2023.” Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1727.2
Today Daily Change -18.09
Today Daily Change % -1.04
Today daily open 1745.29
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1740.71
Daily SMA50 1799.58
Daily SMA100 1834.11
Daily SMA200 1860.42
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1751.73
Previous Daily Low 1724.09
Previous Weekly High 1739.93
Previous Weekly Low 1676.87
Previous Monthly High 1871.9
Previous Monthly Low 1717.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1741.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1734.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 1729.01
Daily Pivot Point S2 1712.73
Daily Pivot Point S3 1701.37
Daily Pivot Point R1 1756.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 1768.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 1784.29

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

