Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD drops to fresh weekly lows, around $1540 level

Gold entering a corrective phase [Video]

This is my weekly view on the Gold market...I will post the rest of the videos I have done on this market at the weekend...This video should tell you all you need to know...As expected Gold pulled back... it's holding currently the 9 day M/A but still looks like correcting more...

Gold drops to fresh weekly lows, around $1540 level

Gold continued losing ground for the second consecutive session on Thursday and dropped to fresh weekly lows, around the $1540 region in the last hour.

The precious metal extended the previous session's sharp intraday pullback from multi-year tops – levels beyond the $1600 round-figure mark – witnessed some follow-through long-unwinding trade on Thursday amid fading safe-haven demand.

Gold weighed down by improving risk sentiment

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East decrease significantly on Wednesday after the US President Donald Trump opted to impose new economic sanction on Iran rather than calling for further military action against the Islamic Republic.