Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD drops in Asia, confirming rising wedge breakdown

Gold Futures: Scope for extra gains

Traders increased their open interest positions in gold futures markets by nearly 1.5K contracts on Thursday, in light of advanced readings from CME Group. In the same line, volume went up by around 1.9K contracts.

Prices of the ounce troy of gold managed to close Thursday’s session above the $1,900 mark. The move was in tandem with rising open interest and volume, leaving the scenario ripe for further gains. That said, the next target remains at the Fibo level at $1,920.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops in Asia, confirming rising wedge breakdown

Gold is currently trading at $1,893 per ounce, representing a 0.65% drop on the day. The decline has confirmed a rising wedge breakdown on the hourly chart. The bearish reversal pattern indicates that the recovery rally from the Sept. 28 low of $1,948 has ended, and the sell-off from the Sept. 16 high of $1,973 has resumed.

As such, the yellow metal could re-test $1,948. On the way lower, the higher low of $1,880 created on the hourly chart on Sept. 30 could offer support.

The bearish bias would be invalidated if prices find acceptance above Thursday's high of $1,912.

