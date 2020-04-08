Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD drops from four-week-old rising trendline to sub-$1,650 zone

Gold regains $1,650 amid cautious trade sentiment

With the market’s risk-tone witnessing fresh downside pressure, Gold prices recover to $1,650 amid the early Wednesday trading. While Monday’s coronavirus (COVID-19) data suggested receding fears of the deadly disease, the latest figures keep the risk-off alive. Also favoring the market’s rush for safety are signals for further stimulus from the US, Japan and New Zealand.

Tuesday’s all-time high in the UK and the Spanish death toll defied the early hopes that the pandemic is losing the grip in the global hot-spots. Also fueling the fears were data from New York and updates from Japan.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1646.15 Today Daily Change -2.23 Today Daily Change % -0.14 Today daily open 1648.38 Trends Daily SMA20 1581.39 Daily SMA50 1596.03 Daily SMA100 1552.45 Daily SMA200 1516.58 Levels Previous Daily High 1674.15 Previous Daily Low 1642.98 Previous Weekly High 1636.13 Previous Weekly Low 1568.46 Previous Monthly High 1703.27 Previous Monthly Low 1451.3 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1654.89 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1662.24 Daily Pivot Point S1 1636.19 Daily Pivot Point S2 1624 Daily Pivot Point S3 1605.02 Daily Pivot Point R1 1667.36 Daily Pivot Point R2 1686.34 Daily Pivot Point R3 1698.53

Gold Price Analysis: Drops from four-week-old rising trendline to sub-$1,650 zone

Gold prices take a U-turn from the near-term resistance trend line, stretched from March 12, while declining to $1,648 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. With the MACD also teasing bears, the bullion may drop further towards re-testing the immediate support line, around $1,639.

Though, the metal’s additional weakness past-$1,639 could be restricted by 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month declines and 200-bar SMA around $1,605/07. Alternatively, a clear break beyond $1,675 resistance line could renew buying strength towards challenging the previous month high near $1,703.

