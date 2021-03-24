Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD drops below SMA [Video]

Gold prices pull back as Fed ignores inflation – What’s next? [Video]

Gold prices are currently consolidating as traders await Fed speeches on Wednesday for vital clues on the precious metals next big move. On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said policy makers “do expect that inflation will move up over the course of this year,” however played down risks by stating that any price acceleration will be temporary. Read more...

Gold analysis: Drops below SMA

In a sharp move just after mid-day on Tuesday, the support of the 200-hour simple moving average was passed. However, almost immediately the rate found support in the 1,725.00 level. By the middle of Wednesday's European trading hours, the metal's price had retraced back up to the 1,735.00 level.

In the near term future, the recovery of the metal was expected to continue. It was expected to do so due to previously the 55 and 100-hour SMAs failing to provide resistance. It was more likely that the recovery could end above the 1,740.00 level or even Monday's high level above the 1,745.00 mark. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rallies seen as corrective while below $1765 – Commerzbank

Gold’s bounce ahead of the June low at $1670 is viewed as corrective. XAU/USD will need to regain $1765 to alleviate downside pressure, as reported by Commerzbank.

“The market is bouncing just ahead of the $1670 June low and the $1675 2019-2021 uptrend. However, rallies are indicated to be corrective only AND initial resistance is offered by the $1760/65 band, which is the May high and November low blocks the way higher.” Read more...