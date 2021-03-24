Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD drops below SMA [Video]

Gold prices pull back as Fed ignores inflation – What’s next? [Video]
Gold prices are currently consolidating as traders await Fed speeches on Wednesday for vital clues on the precious metals next big move. On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said policy makers “do expect that inflation will move up over the course of this year,” however played down risks by stating that any price acceleration will be temporary. Read more...
Gold analysis: Drops below SMA
In a sharp move just after mid-day on Tuesday, the support of the 200-hour simple moving average was passed. However, almost immediately the rate found support in the 1,725.00 level. By the middle of Wednesday's European trading hours, the metal's price had retraced back up to the 1,735.00 level.
In the near term future, the recovery of the metal was expected to continue. It was expected to do so due to previously the 55 and 100-hour SMAs failing to provide resistance. It was more likely that the recovery could end above the 1,740.00 level or even Monday's high level above the 1,745.00 mark. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rallies seen as corrective while below $1765 – Commerzbank
Gold’s bounce ahead of the June low at $1670 is viewed as corrective. XAU/USD will need to regain $1765 to alleviate downside pressure, as reported by Commerzbank.
“The market is bouncing just ahead of the $1670 June low and the $1675 2019-2021 uptrend. However, rallies are indicated to be corrective only AND initial resistance is offered by the $1760/65 band, which is the May high and November low blocks the way higher.” Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1730.49
|Today Daily Change
|3.54
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1726.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1729.64
|Daily SMA50
|1789.29
|Daily SMA100
|1828.11
|Daily SMA200
|1860.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1742.58
|Previous Daily Low
|1724.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1755.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|1719.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1731.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1735.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1720.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1713.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1702.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1738.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1749.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1755.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1850, shrugging off data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, near the four-month lows. The dollar benefits from upbeat US prospects while the eurozone is struggling with a sluggish vaccination campaign. Eurozone PMIs significantly beat expectations while US Durable Goods Orders beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Tesla starts accepting Bitcoin as payment and BTC price regains track to new all-time highs
American electric vehicle Tesla has started accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment, according to its CEO Elon Musk.
XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around $1730 area
Gold reversed an early dip to weekly lows and was supported by a combination of factors. The USD witnessed profit-taking amid sliding US bond yields and extended some support.
Palantir Technologies Inc shares tumble 4%, threaten $23 mark
Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) booked nearly 4% daily loss on Tuesday to finish the day just above the $23 threshold. The stocks struggled for directional for the most part of Tuesday’s trading session but the bears regained control in the American afternoon.