Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD drops below $1850, challenging the recent recovery

XAU/USD losses $20 in a few minutes, tumbles to $1837

Gold broke below $1850 and tumbled to $1837, reaching the lowest level since Monday. It lost more than $20 in a few minutes and then rebounded back toward the $1850 area. The move was triggered by technical factors and a stronger US dollar across the board.

The US Dollar Index jumped to 91.05, boosted particularly by a rally of the greenback against main European currencies. At the same time, US yields printed fresh highs, and Wall Street indexes turned negative.

Gold holding below 1859/57 is a little negative for today

Gold holding below 1859/57 is a little negative for today & risks a slide to our buying opportunity at 1850/46 on this pull back, with stops below 1840. An unexpected break lower targets 1834/33.

Holding above 1860 is more positive with minor resistance at the recovery high at 1872/75. Minor resistance at 1878/80 but above here targets 1884/85 & 1892/94.

