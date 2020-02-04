Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD drops $20, having the worst day in a month

Gold tumbles to $1550 as Wall Street gains sharply

On Monday, the price of the ounce of gold peaked at $1593 before reversing direction dramatically. Recently, XAU/USD bottomed at $1551, the lowest level in 13 days.

Gold Daily News: financial markets still looking at China virus crisis developments

The gold futures lost 0.35% on Monday, after extending its short-term uptrend at the beginning of an overnight trading session. The market has reached new local high of $1,598.50. But then it bounced off the $1,600-1,615 resistance level, marked by January 8 medium-term high of $1,613.30 and reached daily low of $1,573.20. The price of gold continues to trade along last week’s local highs.

