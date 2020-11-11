Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains depressed near $1975 level, lacks follow-through

Gold refreshed daily lows, around the $1870 region during the mid-European session, albeit lacked any follow-through selling. The commodity was last seen trading in the neutral territory, just above the $1975 level and remained well within the previous day's broader trading range.

The precious metal failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the $1884-85 region and was being pressured by a combination of factors. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the optimism over an effective vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease. This was evident from the prevalent bullish tone around the equity markets, which undermined traditional safe-haven assets and capped the upside for the XAU/USD. Read more...

Despite the recent falls in XAU/USD, the medium-term picture still favours further gold buyers [Video]

This week's positive vaccine news on the Pfizer headlines has caused 10Y US bond yields to spike higher. This helped the USD higher too which resulted in XAUUSD seeing its worst single day in a month as investors begin to look through the crisis and into a post-COVID-19 world where central banks start raising interest rates. This would be a negative environment for gold. Read more...

Gold to march higher towards $2,200 in the first quarter of 2021 – ANZ

Negative real interest rates, additional liquidity injections and prevailing uncertainty are broadly supportive for precious metals. Gold, which is attempting to recover but has yet to recapture the $1,900 level, should continue to attract safe-haven flows. Economists at ANZ Bank forecast the yellow metal to reach $2,200 in the first months of the next year.

Key quotes: "Central banks remain dovish, with interest rates expected to sit near zero. Ongoing quantitative easing should support investor demand."

"We still expect gold prices to peak $2,200/oz in Q1 2021." Read more...