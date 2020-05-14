Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD down 0,1% while global markets took a little breather this week [Video]

Gold: Bulls threatening to grasp control once more [Video]

The bulls are threatening to grasp control of the market once more. A decent gain on the day (of +$15) and a solid positive candle has pulled the market higher within the consolidation. Reaction around the initial resistance of $1722 will now be key. This has been a barrier for almost three weeks but with the market pulling clear above the $1702 pivot (which has been a consistent consolidation area for 12 sessions in a row) suggests that the bulls are stirring from their slumber. A mini two week uptrend is also now forming within the range. As the market has been steadily forming converging support and resistance levels over the past month, a move above $1722 could be significant. Read more...

Gold down 0,1% while global markets took a little breather this week

The gold futures contract gained 0.56% yesterday as it extended its Tuesday's advance. However, the market continues to fluctuate within a short-term consolidation. Gold price remains close to $1,700 level. It is still trading within a flat correction after its April's advance. On April 14 it was the highest since November of 2012 and the high was at $1,788.80. Since then we've seen some profit-taking action and a potential medium-term downward reversal.

The price of gold is basically going sideways along $1,700 mark since early to mid April and it's trading above February-March local highs. So it still looks like a consolidation within a medium-term uptrend. Read more...

Gold flat-lined around $1715 level, downside seems limited amid weaker risk sentiment

Gold reversed a knee-jerk slide to the $1711 area and spiked to fresh weekly tops in the last hour, albeit struggled to make it through the $1720-22 supply zone.

A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the commodity and led to a subdued/range-bound price action through the mid-European/early North American session on Thursday. The downside remained cushioned amid fears about the second round of coronavirus infections. Read more...