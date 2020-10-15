Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD does not need double-digit inflation to shine

Gold asks where is the inflation

The inflation remains low and below the Fed’s target. So, should gold bulls worry about it?

The U.S. CPI inflation rate rose by 0.2 percent in September , following a 0.4 percent increase in August. It was the smallest jump since May. The move was driven by a 6.7- percent spike in the cost of used cars and trucks, and it’s the most significant upward change over half a century. The core CPI rose 0.2 percent, following a 0.4 percent increase in the preceding month.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD battle lines drawn amid hopes for stimulus

Gold has been battling the $1,900 level as markets seem worried that Congress would not opt for a new stimulus bill. The precious metal needs new funds to hit new highs. The most recent headline is encouraging – President Donald Trump is willing to raise his offer to above $1.8 trillion.

Will House Democrats compromise from their demands for $2.2 trillion? Will Senate Republicans allow for more than their most recent offer of $500 billion?

