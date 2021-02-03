Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD disappoints as silver slumps

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD gains despite impending death cross

Gold is trading higher on Wednesday despite an impending death cross - a bearish crossover of the 50- and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA).

The death cross is a long-term bearish indicator, according to technical analysis textbooks. However, it is based on backward-looking SMAs and lags price trends, often trapping traders on the wrong side of the market.

Business as usual

The Reddit vigilantes hit market reality overnight, with silver slumping by over 8.0% to $26.5300 an ounce. The small rally this morning looking more like a dead cat bounce. The silver slump was enough to drag gold lower, falling 1.22% to $1838.00 an ounce.

Notably, gold has fallen faster than it rallied as it was carried along in silver's slipstream. That hints that the downside remains the weaker one, particularly with US yields rising slightly and the US Dollar staying firm.

