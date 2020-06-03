Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD depreciates more than $20 through the day

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD testing levels below $1,700
XAU/USD has lost more than $20 on Wednesday and is set to depreciate beyond 2,5% over the last two days. Hopes that global economic recovery will accelerate in the second half of the year and a string of upbeat US economic indicators, have hurt bullion bets, driving XAU/USD to one-week lows at $1,695.
The US ADP has reported a 2.76 million decline on private-sector payrolls in May, beating market expectations of a 9 million and following a 19.5 million loss in April. Furthermore, according to the ISM Institute, economic activity in the US non-manufacturing sector bounced up to a 45.4 reading in May from April's 41.8 low, also improving market consensus of a 44 reading.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD confirmed the bearish tone when it printed below $1693.78
Gold has been falling off a cliff on Wednesday as the move away from safe-haven assets looks to be all but confirmed. The price has now dipped below USD 1700 per troy level once again. All of this happened while the Nasdaq attacks the pre coronavirus highs and the USD continues to capitulate.
Looking at the 4-hour chart below the price has now printed a lower high lower low wave. The targets on the downside are based on Fibonacci extension and retracement confluences. The purple circled target is the 161.8% extension. This level matches up with an old support level at the consolidation low close to USD 1660 per troy ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
