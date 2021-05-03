Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD demand trend Q1 2021 [Video]

Commodity supercycle gathers momentum – What’s next for prices [Video]
Commodity prices are booming across the board with everything from metals, energy to agriculture markets, trading near multi-year highs. Last week, Palladium, Iron Ore, and Lumber prices took center-stage skyrocketing to all-time record highs. Meanwhile, Copper and Aluminium prices hit 10-year highs. Both metals have now doubled from the lows seen a year ago. Read more...
Gold demand trend Q1 2021
According to a report from the World Gold Council (WGC), gold demand for Q1 2021 (excluding OTC) amounted to 815.7t, almost equivalent to Q4 2020, only down 23% compared to Q1 2020. Meanwhile, the average gold price in the first quarter was 13% higher y/y, but it fell 4% q/q. The low price relative to last year’s high has increased consumer demand as activity after the economic opening and the ongoing recovery lifted sentiment.
Jewellery demand was 477.4t, up 52% y/y. The value of jewellery spending – US $27.5 billion – was the highest for the first quarter since Q1 2013. Investment in bars and coins of 339.5t (+ 36% y/y) was supported by bargain-hunting, as well as expectations of building inflationary pressure. Consumer demand growth was offset by strong outflows from the gold-backed ETF (gold ETF), which lost 177.9 in Q1 as higher interest rates and the downward trend in prices weighed on investor sentiment. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD climbs to fresh session tops, around $1,780 region
Gold built on its steady intraday ascent and climbed to fresh daily tops, around the $1,780 region during the early European session.
The precious metal caught some fresh bids on the first day of a new trading week and recovered further from two-week lows, around the $1,756 region touched last Thursday. This marked the first day of a positive move in the previous three trading sessions and was supported by a combination of factors. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1785.08
|Today Daily Change
|16.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.92
|Today daily open
|1768.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1762.34
|Daily SMA50
|1745.28
|Daily SMA100
|1799.81
|Daily SMA200
|1855.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1773.72
|Previous Daily Low
|1764.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1790.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|1756.18
|Previous Monthly High
|1797.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1705.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1767.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1770.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1764.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1759.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1754.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1773.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1778.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1782.99
